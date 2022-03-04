News

Man accused of molesting toddler

A man accused of fondling a toddler has been granted $8,500 bail.

Christopher Rahming, 44, stands accused of indecently assaulting the four-year-old girl by touching her private parts on June 4, 2021.

Rahming, of Tall Pines, was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Prosecutors have decided to have the case tried before a judge and jury and Rahming could face up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Prosecutors intend to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on May 4.

Inspector Timothy Bain is the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old was granted $8,500 bail after he denied inappropriately touching his neighbour’s 10-year daughter’s bottom.

Anton Carey, of Market Street, faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Carey will be tried before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on April 11.

Sergeant 260 Vernon Pyfrom is the prosecutor.

