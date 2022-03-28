News

Man accused of murder of businessman

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 10 hours ago
515 1 minute read

A 22-year-old resident of Thompson Lane has been charged with the murder of clothing store owner McKenzy Oscar.

Anderson Timoleon, otherwise known as “Buju”, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday on the murder charge.

Oscar, whose street name was Squid, was shot near his business on Wright’s Lane, off Wulff Road, on March 22.

He was ambushed by a gunman who shot him multiple times in the head.

Oscar, 30, of Cable Beach, died at the scene.

Timoleon, who did not have a lawyer at his court appearance, was not required to enter a plea.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until September 28.

Meanwhile, Oscar’s cousin, Justin Lubin, appeared in the same court for a bail hearing,

Lubin was arrested along with Oscar at the clothing store on March 18, after officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly found marijuana and a .380 pistol.

Oscar only faced drug charges and Lubin was charged with both firearm and drug possession.

Lubin broke down in tears on learning that Oscar had been murdered.

He was granted $7,500 bail and is required to sign in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station on Wednesdays before 6 p.m.

Lubin’s case has been adjourned to October 5.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 10 hours ago
515 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of PM convenes crime conclave

PM convenes crime conclave

10 hours ago
Photo of Colorful, eventful time for royals in The Bahamas

Colorful, eventful time for royals in The Bahamas

10 hours ago
Photo of ‘We will support your decision on your future’

‘We will support your decision on your future’

10 hours ago
Photo of Murder suspect jailed for six months after damaging ankle bracelet

Murder suspect jailed for six months after damaging ankle bracelet

10 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker