Man accused of rape, multiple counts of indecent assault

A 31-year-old man was yesterday denied bail on the accusation that he raped his coworker and indecently assaulted her multiple times.

Richardson Bien-Aime, of Colony Village, is accused of raping the 26-year-old woman on November 13, 2022.

Before the alleged rape, Bien-Aime allegedly indecently assaulted the same woman 15 times this year.

He allegedly indecently assaulted her three times in April, four times in May, three in June, twice in July and three times in August.

Bien-Aime didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Bail was denied and he returns to court on February 27 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.

