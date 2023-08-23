Man accused of rape says he paid woman for sex

A man accused of rape claimed that a woman made up the allegation when he didn’t give her $200 after they had consensual sex, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

Kevin Cooper Jr. made the claims in a statement to police following his arrest on November 18, 2022.

The statement was read into evidence by PC 4027 Percy Leary at Cooper’s trial before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

According to Cooper, he met the woman at Arawak Cay on the evening of November 17.

He said that his accuser was drinking with several other men and engaging in “sex talk”.

Cooper said that one of the men told him, the woman was working, which he interpreted to mean that she was “selling vagina”.

According to Cooper, the man, who normally dropped the woman home, told her that he was unable to because he was experiencing car problems.

He told the officer that he told the woman that she could spend the night at his place. He said they walked back to his place, a room on the site of the now-closed Cocktails and Dreams nightclub on West Bay Street.

Once they got there, Cooper said the woman undressed, took off his pants and boxers and they had sex.

He said he went to sleep, and she woke him up to have sex again.

According to Cooper, when the woman said she wanted to get something from the gas station, he said that he told her that he would get the $200 for her from his coworker when his coconut-stand opened.

At the gas station, he said the woman went to the bathroom. A short time later, he said a patrol car came and he went to the officers and was arrested. At the time of his arrest, Cooper was bareback and had a floral bedsheet wrapped around his lower body.

In response to a question from defense counsel, Miranda Adderley, Leary confirmed that he interviewed another witness who confirmed that the accuser and Cooper left Arawak Cay together on foot.

In her testimony, the woman claimed that he had given a hacker $10 to take her to her home in eastern New Providence.

She claimed that Cooper also got into the vehicle. She said she “fell asleep” and awakened once the car stopped.

The witness also testified that she was dragged from the car into Cooper’s room and raped.

Acting DPP Cordell Frazier, Janessa Murray and Karine MacVean are the prosecutors.