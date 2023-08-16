Man accused of rape told officer it was consensual, jury hears

A man claimed that he had consensual sex with a woman who accused him of rape, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

The arresting officer, Inspector Timothy Bain, testified that Kevin Cooper claimed he had consensual sex with his 41-year-old accuser.

Bain said that he was on patrol on the morning of November 18, 2022 when he responded to call at a Rubis gas station on West Bay Street.

Upon his arrival, Bain said that he saw a man, whom he later learned was Cooper, near the pumping stations with a floral sheet wrapped around him.

Bain said a “visibly distraught woman, who was crying profusely and uncontrollably” ran towards him.

Bain said it appeared that the woman did not want any men around her, so he asked a female cashier “to assist in consoling” the complainant.

After speaking to the woman, Bain said that he cautioned and arrested Cooper for rape.

Bain said he later searched Cooper’s home for drugs and firearms, however, he didn’t find any.

Bain said that Cooper was booked into the Fort Charlotte Police Station and was handed over to officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Defense lawyer Miranda Adderley asked Bain if Cooper said anything when he was arrested.

Bain replied, “He said that he didn’t know what I was talking about. He said that they would occasionally meet and have interactions. He said he made a financial promise to her that he did not fulfill.”

Adderley pressed, “He didn’t tell you that he promised to pay her for sex?”

Bain said, “I don’t recall that.”

Adderley asked, “You do recall him denying it was rape?”

Bain replied, “He said it was consensual.”

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Janessa Murray and Karine MacVean are the prosecutors.