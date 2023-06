A 26-year-old man accused of rape was yesterday remanded into custody.

Prosecutors allege that Rahiem Colebrooke sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman on June 16.

Colebrooke was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He was denied bail and is scheduled to return to court on September 1 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.