Man accused of running his baby’s mother over back in court

The man accused of trying to kill the mother of his one-year-old daughter was back in court yesterday.

Ray Sands, 33, is charged with attempted murder and exposing a child to grievous harm in connection with the November 15, 2021 incident.

Sands is accused of stabbing Petra Curry as she held their child outside her home on Key West Street.

Onlookers intervened and Sands sped off in his Nissan Note. However, he allegedly returned a short time later and ran over a wounded Curry who was still lying in the street.

Sands barely missed Curry’s niece, Riccara Beadle, who was standing next to her.

Sands is charged with the attempted murders of Curry and Beadle. He’s also charged with exposing his young daughter to grievous harm.

Sands, who is still in custody, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to receive his voluntary bill of indictment. He was supposed to receive his voluntary bill of indictment, which will take the case to the Supreme Court.

However, prosecuting attorney Inspector Samantha Miah informed the court that the VBI was not ready.

Sands is now due to appear in court on May 26.