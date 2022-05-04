News

Man accused of smuggling cocaine into country has a case to answer, judge says

A magistrate ruled on Tuesday that a man accused of smuggling cocaine into the country has a case to answer.

Antonio Baillou is expected to testify and call one witness in his defense when his trial continues before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on May 16.

Police found 23 pounds of cocaine, with a wholesale value of $140,000, secreted away in backpacks while searching cargo at the air freight terminal at Lynden Pindling International Airport on March 11, 2020.

A drug sniffing dog gave his handler an alert to a shipment consigned to Baillou. During a subsequent search, police found cocaine hidden in false bottoms in the backpacks.

Police did not arrest Baillou until June 2021 when he came to the Criminal Investigation Department to make a complaint.

Despite being granted $20,000 on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and importation of cocaine, Baillou remains behind bars as his bail remains unsigned.

