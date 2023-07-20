Man accused of stabbing another man gets probation

The man accused of stabbing a man in 2020 during a fight was placed on probation after accepting a plea deal on Wednesday.

Hadden Miller, 64, pleaded guilty to causing grievous harm, with prosecutors dismissing the original charge of attempted murder.

On September 14, 2020, Wilfred Pierre went to Bain Town. While there, Miller approached him and told him to leave the area.

When Pierre refused, the men started to fight. During the altercation, Miller swung a piece of metal at Pierre, which punctured his upper abdomen. Pierre was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Pursuant to the agreement, Miller was sentenced to two years, nine months and 28 days, which represents the time that he spent on remand awaiting trial. Additionally, Miller was placed on probation for one year.

Cashena Thompson was the prosecutor and Miranda Adderley represented Miller.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson presided over the case.