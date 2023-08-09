Man accused of unlawful sex with 15-year-old boy

A 24-year-old man was on Monday denied bail after being accused of sexually assaulting a child and possessing sexually explicit images of the child.

Police on patrol in the Palmdale area around 2 a.m. on Friday arrested Michael McPhee after they allegedly caught him having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

After the arrest, the officers allegedly found pornographic images of the boy on his phone.

McPhee was not required to enter a plea to charges of unlawful sex with a minor of the same sex and possession of child pornography when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Bail was denied and he returns to court on October 26 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.

Appearing in the same court was a man accused of the attempted rape of an American tourist.

Osteen George, 42, of Pinewood Gardens, is accused of trying to rape a 20-year-old woman at Junkanoo Beach on August 2.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and denied bail.

He returns to court on October 26.