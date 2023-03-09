Man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with 12-year-old girl

A 37-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison after being accused of illegal sexual activities with a juvenile.

Prosecutors say Davard Ferguson had relations with a 12-year-old girl on six occasions between September 2022 and October 2022.

Ferguson appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges and bail was denied.

Ferguson returns to court in June to receive a VBI that will send his case to the Supreme Court.