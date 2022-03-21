News

Man acquitted of bail violation charges

Police wrongly accused a man of violating his bail conditions.

Tiano d’Haiti, who is awaiting a retrial on charges of murder, attempted armed robbery and burglary, was arrested this month after officials from the electronic monitoring center alleged that he had failed to comply with his bail reporting conditions.

When he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville, d’Haiti said that those conditions had since been varied by the Supreme Court.

A check at the Supreme Court Registry revealed that d’Haiti’s bail conditions were relaxed and he had not breached the terms of his release.

However, d’Haiti failed to inform police that his signing in requirements had changed.

As a result, Serville acquitted and discharged d’Haiti.

d’Haiti is accused of the 2014 murder of Robert Andre Cartwright during a burglary at the home that Cartwright shared with his parents in Blair.

