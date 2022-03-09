Man acquitted of murder

A Supreme Court jury on Monday unanimously acquitted a man of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Alpheuas Smith was the gunman who fired into a car, killing Kareem Hepburn on July 27, 2018.

Hepburn had just been picked up from the airport after he arrived from Harbour Island. He was in the front seat of a car driven by David Adderley.

Raggin McKenzie, the car’s owner, was in the back seat.

During the drive, McKenzie had Adderley stop at a park on Carmichael Road and Bacardi Road to meet someone to collect some money.

According to the evidence, McKenzie went to the friend’s car for some money, and returned to his car for change.

McKenzie then went to give his friend the change. However, as he was about to enter the vehicle, a man whom he had seen in the area opened fire as he got back into his car.

McKenzie spent eight months in hospital as a result of the shooting. He was in a coma for three months.

Hepburn was killed and Adderley was not injured. Adderley drove to the Flamingo Gardens Clinic, where Hepburn was pronounced dead.

Following his release from hospital, McKenzie identified Smith as the shooter.

For his part, Smith presented an alibi witness who testified that Smith was not on the island at the time of the shooting.

The trial was heard before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Calvin Seymour represented Smith and Denard Brown prosecuted.