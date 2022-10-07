Man and woman shot dead

A woman and her son were shot and killed this morning by a gunman in the Kemp Road area, police said. Officers have identified a man who is on bail for another murder as a suspect.

According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the victims had an altercation with the man a short time before he opened fire on them.

“Information received is that that two family members, a male and female, were engaged in a conversation when a male with whom they had an altercation moments prior, returned and opened fire on the two family members, which resulted in both of them receiving multiple gunshot injuries to the body,” Skippings said.

The male victim, believed to be in his 30s, died on scene and the female, believed to be in her 50s, was transported to the hospital where she died, Skippings said.

Police said the suspect was being electronically monitored by police and has turned off his monitoring device. Skippings said he is in his mid-30s.

Responding to concern about the number of suspects charged with murder who are released on bail, Skippings said the police are doing their part.

“We are extremely concerned,” she said.

“However, as police officers, we remain [committed] to what it is we are responsible to do,” she said. “We are here to maintain law and order; we are here to preserve the peace. We are here to protect life and property and every time a person offends, we will arrest them and put them before the courts and allow the courts to do what the courts are required to do.”

One hundred and six murders have been recorded for the year so far.