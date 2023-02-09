Man arrested in PM death threat probe

Police are questioning a 58-year-old man in relation to the recent death threats made against Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said officers arrested the Carmichael Road resident on Wednesday.

The arrest comes five days after Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander advised that two anonymous calls were made to the Office of the Prime Minister by callers believed to be male.

“Both calls came in one right after the other, about 15 minutes apart, threatening to kill the nation’s leader,” he said on Friday.

“We as Bahamians, it shouldn’t happen. When you’re talking about threatening the nation’s leader, we as Bahamians, how we got to this level in threatening individuals?”

He said no one’s life should be threatened and assured police are taking the threats “very seriously”.

Fernander said the necessary security measures were being improved around the prime minister, and added that there will be heightened security for CARICOM leaders expected in Nassau for the 44th Regular Meeting of CARICOM heads of government set for February 15-17.

Davis is currently chairman of CARICOM.