Man attempts to ‘abduct’ toddler

50-year-old in custody after trying to take 2-year-old, police say

Travis Cartwright-Carroll August 30, 2023
A 50-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to abduct a two-year-old girl from her mother in a supermarket in southwestern New Providence yesterday, police said.

It is reported that the mother and her child, who was sitting in a shopping cart, were approached by the man shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the man attempted to push the cart away from the woman and remove the child.

However, the mother was able to hold onto her daughter and called the store’s security personnel for help, police said.

The man was detained and taken into custody.

Law enforcement and government officials, including members from the Department of Social Services, have warned residents to be vigilant amid an uptick in crimes against minors, particularly sex crimes.

A few weeks ago, police reported that a nine-year-old girl, who was playing with friends outside her home on a Saturday afternoon, was abducted by a man and sexually assaulted. 

The girl was found a short time later.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident the next day.

Officials also reported that an 11-year-old girl was raped by her mother’s boyfriend and impregnated.

Church groups and women’s groups have decried the “rape culture” in the country and called for stiffer penalties and a dedicated sexual offenses court.

“We are deeply troubled as a society,” Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander recently said.

“This is only a sign of what is going wrong in the Bahamian society.

“We stand against any violence against children.”

Police have also said reports of rape have risen in 2023.

