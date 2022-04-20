Man charged with murder

A man accused of murder claims he fears for his safety while in prison.

Javaughn Charlton is charged with the April 3, 2022 shooting death of Michael Beckford.

According to police, Beckford was getting a haircut at a barbershop on Cowpen Road and Baillou Hill Road when a lone gunman fatally shot him.

Charlton was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday.

Although represented by attorney Ryszard Humes, Charlton addressed the court regarding his security concerns.

He said, “I get charged with people family. I ain’t know nothing ‘bout this murder and people get all kind of family in prison.”

When Ferguson-Pratt asked Charlton if he had received any threats, he replied, “No ma’am.”

Nonetheless, the magistrate said she would send a note to the prison regarding his concerns.

Charlton is due to appear in court on October 5. At that time prosecutors are expected to fast-track his case to the Supreme Court for trial by presenting a voluntary bill of indictment.