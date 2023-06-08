Man charged with murder

Prosecutors have upgraded charges against a man previously accused of attempted murder after a shooting victim died in hospital.

Charles Butler, 24, of Comfort Street, is now charged with the murder of 29-year-old Theo Williams, who was shot on March 24 near a bar on Hospital Lane.

Williams died as a result of the shooting on May 10. He was in the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital.

Butler was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

He was denied bail and is expected to return to court on September 6 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.