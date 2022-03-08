News

Man charged with murder granted bail

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 2 hours ago
154 1 minute read

A murder suspect who surrendered to police last month after learning he was wanted was on Monday granted $20,000 bail.

Lashon Davis, 20, a pool technician, is accused of the January 29, 2022 murder of Carlin Smith.

Prosecutors allege that Davis fatally shot Smith as he sat in a car on Comfort and Hay Streets.

Davis’ lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, turned him in to the Criminal Investigation Department on February 8, after he became aware that he was wanted.

The officers questioned and charged Davis with murder and he was denied bail after he made his initial court appearance.

Ferguson argued that there was no evidence to suggest that Davis would not appear for his trial.

Senior Justice Bernard Turner said that Davis’ surrender “should be assessed positively … as demonstrative of his likelihood to appear to take his trial”.

Turner said that Davis was of good character as he had no previous convictions. Additionally, he said there was no evidence to suggest that Davis was a flight risk or would interfere with witnesses.

Consequently, Turner granted bail on the condition that Davis wears an electronic monitoring device, that he has no deliberate contact with witnesses in the case, and that he signs in at a police station on Mondays and Fridays before 6 p.m.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 2 hours ago
154 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Get on with it’

‘Get on with it’

2 hours ago
Photo of Opening of Parliament cost nearly $290k

Opening of Parliament cost nearly $290k

2 hours ago
Photo of New diplomats receive instruments of appointment

New diplomats receive instruments of appointment

2 hours ago
Photo of Wilchcombe says women should have equal rights and pay

Wilchcombe says women should have equal rights and pay

2 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker