Man charged with murder granted bail

A murder suspect who surrendered to police last month after learning he was wanted was on Monday granted $20,000 bail.

Lashon Davis, 20, a pool technician, is accused of the January 29, 2022 murder of Carlin Smith.

Prosecutors allege that Davis fatally shot Smith as he sat in a car on Comfort and Hay Streets.

Davis’ lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, turned him in to the Criminal Investigation Department on February 8, after he became aware that he was wanted.

The officers questioned and charged Davis with murder and he was denied bail after he made his initial court appearance.

Ferguson argued that there was no evidence to suggest that Davis would not appear for his trial.

Senior Justice Bernard Turner said that Davis’ surrender “should be assessed positively … as demonstrative of his likelihood to appear to take his trial”.

Turner said that Davis was of good character as he had no previous convictions. Additionally, he said there was no evidence to suggest that Davis was a flight risk or would interfere with witnesses.

Consequently, Turner granted bail on the condition that Davis wears an electronic monitoring device, that he has no deliberate contact with witnesses in the case, and that he signs in at a police station on Mondays and Fridays before 6 p.m.