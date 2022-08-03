Man charged with murder of 4-year-old

Prosecutors say they have found the man responsible for the July 26 shooting murder of four-year-old Kenton Seymour Jr. at Fleming Street.

Shanton “Scum Dum” Munroe, 22, of Rupert Dean Lane, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with Seymour Jr.’s murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The boy and his parents were headed out for ice cream when their car was hit by stray bullets.

Prosecutors allege that Munroe shot their car while pursuing Deshano Joseph.

Munroe is charged with the attempted murders of Seymour Jr.’s father Kenton Seymour Sr. and mother Norma Smith and the attempted murder of Joseph.

Additionally, Munroe is accused of having a firearm to endanger the lives of Seymour, Smith and Joseph.

Munroe didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He did not have a lawyer and told the court that police had charged the wrong man.

According to him, police had showed him a video of the incident and the shooters were over six feet tall when he was only five-feet, seven inches.

Munroe returns to court on December 7 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment, which will send his case to the Supreme Court.