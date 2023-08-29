News

Man charged with murder of Jean Rony Jean-Charles

A 48-year-old man is facing a murder charge in relation to the fatal stabbing of Jean Rony Jean-Charles, who was at the center of a battle for constitutional rights after he was arrested by immigration officers in 2017.

Tyrone Strachan made his initial court appearance before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Monday.

Police said the men got into an argument at Royal Palm Street on August 23 and Jean-Charles was stabbed as a result.

Strachan was not required to plead to the murder charge and was remanded to prison.

He returns to court on November 30.

Sergeant Deon Barr prosecuted.

