Man charged with murder of woman who was found in South Beach canal

A 34-year-old man was charged with the murder of a woman whose bullet-riddled body was found submerged in the South Beach canal.

Prosecutors say that Juliano Dorsette is responsible for the April 19 murder of Yinka Strachan.

Dorsette was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Monday.

He was denied bail and returns to court on August 23.