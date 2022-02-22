Man charged with possession of fake $20 bill granted $400 bail

A man who allegedly tried to purchase breakfast with a counterfeit $20 bill was yesterday granted $400 bail.

Police arrested Jerome Williams at Potter’s Cay Dock on February 18 after he allegedly tried to pass the bogus bill.

Williams, 31, of Sutton Street, initially pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

However, he told the magistrate that the fake note was not his.

Williams claimed that an unnamed person gave him the bill when they sent him on an errand to buy breakfast.

Williams said that he had been “locked up so many times” that he didn’t know what a real $20 note looked like.

He showed the magistrate a piece of paper that listed the breakfast meals that he was supposed to order.

Based on Williams’ explanation, Ferguson-Pratt said that she could not accept his guilty pleas.

Williams’ trial will begin on July 5.

Attorney Inspector Samantha Miah prosecuted.