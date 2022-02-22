News

Man charged with possession of fake $20 bill granted $400 bail

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 2 hours ago
128 1 minute read
The Magistrate's court complex on South Street. TORRELL GLINTON

A man who allegedly tried to purchase breakfast with a counterfeit $20 bill was yesterday granted $400 bail.

Police arrested Jerome Williams at Potter’s Cay Dock on February 18 after he allegedly tried to pass the bogus bill.

Williams, 31, of Sutton Street, initially pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

However, he told the magistrate that the fake note was not his.

Williams claimed that an unnamed person gave him the bill when they sent him on an errand to buy breakfast.

Williams said that he had been “locked up so many times” that he didn’t know what a real $20 note looked like.

He showed the magistrate a piece of paper that listed the breakfast meals that he was supposed to order.

Based on Williams’ explanation, Ferguson-Pratt said that she could not accept his guilty pleas.

Williams’ trial will begin on July 5.

Attorney Inspector Samantha Miah prosecuted.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 2 hours ago
128 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Life in a tent

Life in a tent

2 hours ago
Photo of Man who smuggled guns into country through a courier company jailed for five years

Man who smuggled guns into country through a courier company jailed for five years

2 hours ago
Photo of Halkitis: $600k of budgeted $1 mil. was spent on Dubai expo

Halkitis: $600k of budgeted $1 mil. was spent on Dubai expo

2 hours ago

Abaco supermarket owner wants govt to remove VAT from breadbasket items

2 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker