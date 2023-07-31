Man charged with two murders 

A man accused of two separate fatal shootings was remanded to prison on murder charges on Friday.

Leonard O’Brien is accused of the murders of Dario McPhee and Bryan Smith which occurred in April and May, respectively.

McPhee was ambushed and shot by a gunman on April 10, while he cleaned fish on a boat at the back of the Sand Trap on West Bay Street.

Smith was sitting on a wall on Hospital Lane on May 26 when two armed men shot him dead.

O’Brien was not required to enter pleas to the murder charges when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was denied bail as the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

However, O’Brien can apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

O’Brien’s cases were adjourned to October 5 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He did not have a lawyer. Assistant Superintendent of Police Philip Davis was the prosecutor.