Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for the murder of McKeznie Cajuste last month.

Alvin Janvier, 22, of First Street, Coconut Grove, was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Cajuste, who was on bail for armed robbery, was fatally shot on September 26 as he walked along First Street, police said.

Janvier was denied bail and he returns to court in January.