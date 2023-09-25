Man denied bail ahead of trial

A judge last week refused a bail application made by a man on the eve of his trial.

Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson cited Mark Rolle’s imminent trial date as a reason for the bail refusal.

However, she warned prosecutors that she would entertain a new bail application if the trial didn’t begin as expected.

On July 22, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m, Vashti Glinton was accosted by gunmen as she was about to open the Coral Harbour Food Store.

The robbers took $700 before they forced her into her 2007 Ford F-150 truck and drove her to the well fields.

There, they allegedly made her sign a company check for $3,000 before they tied her up and drove off in her truck.

Rolle is alleged to be one of the robbers.

He’s charged alongside Danella Knowles who’s accused of trying to cash the check.

Knowles is on bail.

Ian Jupp represented Rolle at the bail hearing.

Prosecutor Cashena Thompson opposed his release.