Man denies firearms charges

A man has denied charges that he had firearms and ammunition with the intention of selling them.

Stephen Bain, 33, of Coral Drive, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of firearm possession with intent to supply and ammunition possession with intent to supply.

Prosecutors allege that Bain, on February 4, was found with a . 40 Glock and a Taurus SPL pistol that he intended to supply.

He was also accused of having 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 25 rounds of 40mm ammunition with the intent to supply.

Bain, according to his lawyer Ian Cargill, has a history of seizures and returns to court today for a bail hearing.

He was remanded to the Nassau Street Police Station overnight.