Man dies in head-on collision on Fire Trail Road 

Mortuary services personnel transport the body of a man who was killed in a traffic accident on Fire Trail Road yesterday. DANTE CARRER

Police said a man was killed in a traffic accident on Fire Trail Road off Gladstone Road yesterday after the car he was driving collided into another car.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was driving a white Nissan car east on Fire Trail Road when it collided head-on into a bronze Honda car that was traveling west on Fire Trail Road, police said.

Two women were in the victim’s car and a woman was driving the Honda, police said. They were all seriously injured and taken to hospital. Their condition was not known.

