Man dies in hospital after shooting

A 25-year-old man died in hospital yesterday morning after he was shot on Friday afternoon, police said.

A 27-year-old man was also shot. However, police said he was treated at the hospital and discharged.

Police said the men were standing on Key West Street when they were shot multiple times by suspects traveling in a gray Nissan.

The victims were transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police are appealing to members of the public for information.

One hundred and twenty eight murders were recorded in 2022.

