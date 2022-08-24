Man dies in hospital after shooting

A 42-year-old man died in hospital after he was shot in front of a home on Shah’s Drive, off Sumner Street, on Monday night, police said.

Police said another man believed to be the intended target of the attack, was shot in the leg.

“Preliminary reports reveal that the deceased was outside a residence on Shah’s Drive when he was shot multiple times by a male armed with a handgun who was in pursuit of the second male that was shot,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said.

“The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries.”

His death brought the murder count in The Bahamas up to 91 for the year so far.

Many Bahamians continue to express concern about the high level of gun violence in New Providence.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said last week he is hopeful police will bring the situation under control and that the murder count will not exceed 100 this year.