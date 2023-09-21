News

Man fined $40k after police found drugs, ammo at his home 

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email September 21, 2023
5 Less than a minute

A 40-year-old New Providence man has been fined $40,000 after police found 15 pounds of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition at his home.

Darvin Moore will have to pay money to avoid serving 15 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition with intent to supply and drug possession with intent to supply on Wednesday when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Moore was fined $30,000 for the drugs and $10,000 for the ammunition.

The default sentences of 15 months in prison will run concurrently.

Police arrested Moore on April 20 after they found the contraband while carrying out a search.

Bjorn Ferguson represented Moore.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email September 21, 2023
5 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Police investigating death of infant

September 21, 2023

American visitor found dead on cruise ship

September 21, 2023

30 complete training on how to deal with mentally ill inmates 

September 21, 2023

Stadium getting $10 mil. overhaul

September 20, 2023
Check Also
Close
Back to top button