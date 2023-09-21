Man fined $40k after police found drugs, ammo at his home

A 40-year-old New Providence man has been fined $40,000 after police found 15 pounds of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition at his home.

Darvin Moore will have to pay money to avoid serving 15 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition with intent to supply and drug possession with intent to supply on Wednesday when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Moore was fined $30,000 for the drugs and $10,000 for the ammunition.

The default sentences of 15 months in prison will run concurrently.

Police arrested Moore on April 20 after they found the contraband while carrying out a search.

Bjorn Ferguson represented Moore.