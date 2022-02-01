Man fined $9k for marijuana possession

A man has been fined after police found him with 12 pounds of marijuana.

Perez Richardson, 32, of Sunset Park, was fined $9,000, after he pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to supply yesterday. If he fails to pay, he would face one year in prison.

Police officers executed a search warrant on Richardson’s home on January 29.

After they didn’t find anything illegal in the house, police took their search outside, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, told the court.

While searching the trunk of a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, the officers found the drugs inside a crocus bag.

Following the discovery, Richardson admitted that the drugs and the car were his.

Bain said Richardson does not have any pending matters or previous convictions.

In mitigation, attorney Troy Kellman said the boat mechanic was “repentant” for his actions.

He asked Magistrate Samuel McKinney not to impose a custodial sentence, given the relatively small amount of drugs involved.

McKinney ordered that Richardson pay $4,500 on his fine to secure his release. He’s expected to pay the balance off in a month.