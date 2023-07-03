Man found dead on Marshall Rd.

The bullet-ridden body of a man was discovered this morning at the same location where two off duty police officers were shot last night, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson advised today.

The officers were attacked at a pool party on Marshall Road around 11 p.m., police said.

Police believe the victim was shot last night around the same time the officers were shot, but was somehow missed by investigators.

“We will be speaking to those officers this morning to get a clearer understanding of what occurred,” Johnson told reporters on the scene. “This is an ongoing, active investigation.”

The injured officers, who were guests at last night’s pool party, said they heard gunshots and went to investigate it, police said.

“They went to make inquires and were confronted by the suspects who opened fire on them,” police said in a statement.

Both officers received gunshot injuries to their arms and were taken to hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled the area in a small silver Japanese vehicle.

Johnson said a resident of the area discovered the third victim’s body around 8 a.m. today as he was leaving to go to work.

Asked how investigating officers missed the body, Johnson said,

“From our information this was a crowded event, close to some 200 to 300 persons.

“The area where his body was discovered, there is no lighting in that area. So, we believe that persons were unaware that he was actually a victim at the time the incident occurred last night.”

The victim’s sister, Monalisa Pyfrom, identified him as Garath Pyfrom.

She said she and others came on the scene after he didn’t come home last night.

She said Pyfrom is married with one child and another on the way.