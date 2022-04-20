Man found with gun jailed for one year

A man caught with a loaded gun was yesterday jailed for a year.

Police arrested Alex Charlow, of Kennedy Subdivision, at Peter Street on April 16 after they found him with a .45mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

Charlow told police that he had found the weapon, but decided not to take it into his girlfriend’s house.

Charlow pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

He was sentenced to one year on each charge and the sentences will run at the same time.

Sergeant 3381 Maurisa Harvey prosecuted.