Man granted leave to appeal murder conviction

A man convicted of the murder of an American tourist has been granted leave to appeal his conviction by the Privy Council.

Anton Bastian was sentenced to 37 years’ imprisonment for the 2013 murder of Illinois native Kyle Bruner.

The sailor was shot down near the Paradise Island Bridge after he tried to rescue two women from armed robbers.

Bastian did not pull the trigger.

The appeal, which is set to be heard next year, will determine the proper approach to joint enterprise in The Bahamas.

The Privy Council shall be asked to consider, in particular, the adequacy of directions given to the jury for a joint enterprise and whether those legal directions accorded with the law governing the principle of joint enterprise or secondary liability.

The appeal also questions the failure of the trial judge to leave alternative verdicts of robbery and manslaughter to the jury.

The appeal also raises whether the judge failed to differentiate between each defendant’s case during the summing up to the jury.

Philip Rule, KC, has been instructed by the Death Penalty Project, London. He is assisted by Ryszard Humes of Munroe and Associates.