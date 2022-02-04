Man jailed for 18 months for gun possession

A passenger in a car has been jailed for having an illegal handgun.

Police stopped the car that Miler Thelamour was traveling in when he and three others left a club off Deveaux Street.

During a search, police found a black .45 pistol with six rounds of. 9mm ammunition under the driver’s seat.

As a result of the discovery, police arrested all four occupants.

When they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday, Thelamour owned up to the gun as he did at the police station.

He was seated behind the driver and admitted to putting the gun under the driver’s seat.

Due to Thelamour’s guilty plea, prosecuting attorney Inspector Samantha Miah withdrew the charges against his co-defendants Colin Storr, Roger Miler, and Bianca Cooper resulting in their acquittal.

In sentencing, Ferguson-Pratt said she had to send a strong message that it was “just unacceptable to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm”.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, plus a $3,500 fine. Thelamour will serve additional 12 months in prison if the fine isn’t paid.