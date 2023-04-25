Man jailed for 35 months for gun and ammunition possession

A man was on Monday jailed for 35 months after a loaded gun was found in his home.

Jason Joseph, 22, of Dumping Ground Corner, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home around 1:20 p.m. on April 20. Joseph wasn’t home when the officers arrived and the search began after they showed the warrant to a female resident of the home.

With the assistance of a police dog, the officers found a Glock 40 pistol, which contained a magazine with 13 rounds of ammunition under the mattress.

Police arrested the occupants of the home, and after learning of their arrest, Joseph turned himself in at a police station and claimed ownership of the gun and ammunition.

In mitigation, attorney Joel Seymour said that his client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and was remorseful. According to Seymour, Joseph found the gun near his home and foolishly took it home.

He urged the court to be merciful despite the proliferation of firearms offenses.

Ferguson-Pratt said that the unprecedented increase in gun crimes negatively affected the country’s tourism product with the issuance of travel advisories. She said they affected business relations because “people don’t want to do business here because it’s no longer “paradise” and increased the fear of crime among citizens.

Ferguson-Pratt said that the gun charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years; however, she did not think he deserved the maximum sentence. Still, the magistrate said that her sentence had to serve as a deterrent to like-minded people.