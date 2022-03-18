Man jailed for groping tourist

A man who fondled an American tourist as she sunbathed on Sandyport Beach was yesterday jailed for 28 months.

Ian Shayne Rolle pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting the 49-year-old woman at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Samantha Miah told the court the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on March 7.

Muah said the victim was lying in a hammock when Rolle asked if he could join her.

After the woman refused, Rolle asked if he could shake her hand.

The woman did not rebuff the gesture. When she extended her hand, Rolle grabbed the woman’s breasts and touched her vagina and said, “This is how we greet in The Bahamas.”

The woman reported the incident to her husband, who followed Rolle and snapped a photo of him before he reported the incident to police.

Rolle was arrested on Junkanoo Beach on March 14. During questioning, he admitted the offense.

In court, Rolle said he worked at CS Water Sports renting kayaks and paddle boats on Junkanoo Beach.

Before jailing Rolle for 28 months, Ferguson-Pratt said that a custodial sentence was warranted as his actions had affected the country’s number one industry, tourism.

Rolle apologized to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for adversely affecting the tourism product through his actions.

He claimed that he had apologized to his victim and her husband shortly after the incident.

Rolle faced a maximum of three years’ imprisonment.