Man jailed for one month after he was found with two shotgun shells

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to one month in prison yesterday for possession of two 20-gauge shotgun shells.

Police were on patrol in the Mount Royal Avenue area on February 25 when they saw Denver Braynen driving a burgundy Toyota Corolla in a suspicious manner, prosecuting Inspector Samantha Miah told the court.

The officers beckoned for him to stop, however, he sped off and collided into a parked car.

Miah said the officers approached the car and the shells fell to the ground when the car’s front door was opened.

Braynen told the officers that he found the shells in the park.

He told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he intended to give the shells to a businessman who owned a licensed shotgun.

Ferguson-Pratt told Braynen that it was unfortunate that he didn’t get in touch with the businessman. However, she said a better course of action would have been to leave the shells alone.

Ferguson-Pratt said that based on the Court of Appeal decision in the case of Pericles Maillis, she had to impose a sentence for possession of ammunition.

She sentenced him to one month in prison and imposed a $700 fine.

If the fine isn’t paid by the end of his sentence, Braynen will spend an additional six months in prison.