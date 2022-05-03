Man jailed for two guns over gun charge

A recidivist was yesterday jailed for two years on an illegal gun charge.

Peter Outten Jr., 23, will have his sentence extended by nine months if he doesn’t pay a $7,500 fine by the conclusion of his two-year sentence.

Police on special duties stopped and searched Outten, who matched the description of an armed suspect, as he walked through a track road in Gamble Heights on May 10, 2021.

The officers found a 9mm pistol, loaded with a single unfired round, in his back pocket.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney convicted Outten of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition following a trial.

McKinney rejected the evidence of two of Outten’s friends, who claimed that police had asked them to lie about seeing the discovery of the gun.

McKinney pointed out that one of those witnesses admitted that he was lying during cross-examination by Inspector Timothy Bain.

In mitigation, Bjorn Ferguson asked the court to be as lenient as possible. He said that Outten had two children and was expecting a third.

In sentencing, McKinney noted that Outten had served 18 months in 2018 for the same offense. McKinney said that there were too many firearms on the streets in the hands of the wrong people.

Meanwhile, a man who was recently freed from prison has been denied bail on a gun charge.

Rojay E. Kelly Jr. appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of having a black 22 Glock pistol and 12 rounds of .40mm ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty. Prosecuting lawyer Inspector Samantha Miah objected to bail as Kelly was free from prison last October after serving time for armed robbery and firearm possession.

The magistrate agreed that Kelly was not a fit candidate for bail given his previous convictions.

His trial is set for November 16. Ian Cargill represents Kelly.