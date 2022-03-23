Man killed off Wulff Road

A man was shot and killed on Wright’s Lane off Wulff Road last night, Superintendent Audley Peters said.

Peters said the victim was standing in the road when a small car pulled up next to him.

“Two men exited and discharged their weapons at him resulting in him being fatally wounded,” Peters said.

He appealed to residents with information to contact police to bring this matter to a close.

Police have been dealing with a recent uptick in murders in March.

Last week, police reported five murders in three days.

Deputy Commissioner Clayton Fernander reported that the murders were likely the result of a gang war over drug turf.