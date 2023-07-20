Man murdered in Pinewood Gardens

Police said a man was murdered in Pinewood Gardens last night and another man was shot on John Road and Hospital Lane a short while later and taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said a man was walking in the area of Cascarilla Street and Wild Guava Street, in Pinewood Gardens, after 8 p.m. when he was approached by the occupants of a silver Japanese car.

One of the men exited the car and shot him multiple times, killing him, Johnson said.

The victim died at the scene and the killer fled the scene.

Johnson appealed to anyone with information on the killing to contact them.

Police also reported that a man was shot in the area of John Road and Hospital Lane and taken to hospital.

Johnson did not have the details on that shooting at press time.