Man murdered off Carmichael Road

Police said a man was shot and killed off Carmichael Road yesterday.

Superintendent Audley Peters said police received reports of gunshots on Stew Fish Drive after 8 a.m.

“Our officers responded and they came to an apartment complex where, in the parking lot, they found a male lying next to a vehicle with wounds to his head that were consistent with gunshots,” Peters told reporters at the scene.



Mortuary services personnel remove the body of a male found shot to death on Stewfish Drive off Carmichael Road yesterday. Photos: Ahvia J. Campbell

“EMS (emergency medical services) technicians were called in. They assessed him and pronounced him lifeless.”

Peters said police believe the victim was leaving his home when four men, who were armed with firearms, approached him and fatally shot him.



Police officers investigate the crime scene on Stewfish Drive off Carmichael Road after a male was found shot to death yesterday.

He said there are “very promising” leads in the case.

Peters appealed to individuals who have information that could help the case to come forward.