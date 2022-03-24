Man murdered off Carmichael Road
Police said a man was shot and killed off Carmichael Road yesterday.
Superintendent Audley Peters said police received reports of gunshots on Stew Fish Drive after 8 a.m.
“Our officers responded and they came to an apartment complex where, in the parking lot, they found a male lying next to a vehicle with wounds to his head that were consistent with gunshots,” Peters told reporters at the scene.
“EMS (emergency medical services) technicians were called in. They assessed him and pronounced him lifeless.”
Peters said police believe the victim was leaving his home when four men, who were armed with firearms, approached him and fatally shot him.
He said there are “very promising” leads in the case.
Peters appealed to individuals who have information that could help the case to come forward.