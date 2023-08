Police are looking for the man responsible for the country’s latest murder.

The killing happened on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Cowpen Road.

Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was outside his home when a man exited a dark colored Japanese car and shot him several times. The victim died at the scene.

The killer fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this latest murder to contact them at 911, 919 or 502-9991.