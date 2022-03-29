News

Man on bail claims he’s in fear after his brother was murdered

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 11 hours ago
404 1 minute read

A man whose half-brother was murdered while on bail claims that he’s in fear for his life.

Michael Beckford, 23, yesterday used his brother’s brutal murder on March 23 as the basis to relax his own bail conditions on an attempted murder charge.

Beckford, through his lawyer Ian Cargill, asked Justice Renae McKay to remove his ankle bracelet because he felt his life was in danger.

Beckford’s half-brother, Edison McQueen, was shot multiple times after he was ambushed by four gunmen while leaving an Airbnb off Carmichael Road. He was wearing an ankle bracelet as a condition of his bail for a murder and attempted murder that stemmed from a 2017 shooting through Lily of the Valley Corner.

The prosecutor, Cassie Bethell, said she did not see the connection between wearing an ankle bracelet and Beckford’s alleged concern for his safety.

She suggested that he be remanded to prison for his protection.

Beckford abandoned the request for the removal of the tracking device. However, he asked for the removal of his curfew that requires him to be indoors by 9 p.m.

He claimed that he was unable to get work due to his curfew. To this, the prosecutor suggested that Beckford seek employment during regular working hours.

Beckford said he worked at a friend’s water depot “for tips”, which were insufficient to take care of his needs.

The bail variation hearing was adjourned to next month for Beckford to show the court proof that the curfew would conflict with a job offer.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 11 hours ago
404 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of ‘We can’t account to World Bank for loan’

‘We can’t account to World Bank for loan’

11 hours ago
Photo of Pintard suggests measures to fight crime

Pintard suggests measures to fight crime

11 hours ago
Photo of 40-year-old man jailed after impregnating 14-year-old

40-year-old man jailed after impregnating 14-year-old

11 hours ago
Photo of After learning loss survey, Wilson questions what govt will do

After learning loss survey, Wilson questions what govt will do

11 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker