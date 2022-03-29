Man on bail claims he’s in fear after his brother was murdered

A man whose half-brother was murdered while on bail claims that he’s in fear for his life.

Michael Beckford, 23, yesterday used his brother’s brutal murder on March 23 as the basis to relax his own bail conditions on an attempted murder charge.

Beckford, through his lawyer Ian Cargill, asked Justice Renae McKay to remove his ankle bracelet because he felt his life was in danger.

Beckford’s half-brother, Edison McQueen, was shot multiple times after he was ambushed by four gunmen while leaving an Airbnb off Carmichael Road. He was wearing an ankle bracelet as a condition of his bail for a murder and attempted murder that stemmed from a 2017 shooting through Lily of the Valley Corner.

The prosecutor, Cassie Bethell, said she did not see the connection between wearing an ankle bracelet and Beckford’s alleged concern for his safety.

She suggested that he be remanded to prison for his protection.

Beckford abandoned the request for the removal of the tracking device. However, he asked for the removal of his curfew that requires him to be indoors by 9 p.m.

He claimed that he was unable to get work due to his curfew. To this, the prosecutor suggested that Beckford seek employment during regular working hours.

Beckford said he worked at a friend’s water depot “for tips”, which were insufficient to take care of his needs.

The bail variation hearing was adjourned to next month for Beckford to show the court proof that the curfew would conflict with a job offer.