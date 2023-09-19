Man on bail remanded on new charges

A man on bail for murder and attempted murder was yesterday remanded to prison after being accused of a litany of new offenses.

Nathan Rolle, 25, faced charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, causing damage and violation of bail when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He is accused of pulling a gun on Michael Solomon while at a nightclub on St Alban’s Drive on September 11.

He’s also accused of causing $363 in damage to the right quarter panel of a Nissan Serena that belongs to Salavatoro Beneby.

Police officers allegedly caught Rolle with a black Austria Glock pistol that contained 10 rounds of ammunition on the same date.

Prosecutors allege that on six occasions between February 12 and March 27, Rolle violated his bail conditions by either failing to charge his device or breaking his curfew.

At the time of his arrest, Rolle was on bail for the June 24, 2021 shooting of Gladstone Francis Jr. and his daughter Savanna Francis.

They were in front of their family’s home on First Street when gunmen emerged from a car and shot them.

Rolle didn’t have to enter a plea to the charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

He returns to court for trial and service of a voluntary bill of indictment on November 23.