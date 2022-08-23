Man opts not to pursue case against stepson accused of shooting him

A man accused of shooting his stepfather was acquitted yesterday after the alleged victim said he didn’t want to pursue the case.

Roberto Scavella was charged with grievous harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the August 1 incident.

Scavella was remanded to prison following his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

However, the complainant, whose arm is in a sling, took the witness stand to say that he wanted to “drop all charges”.

The stepfather insisted that Scavella needed to “get help”.

Ferguson-Pratt told Scavella that the incident could have resulted in a murder charge if the injuries were more serious.

Despite the withdrawal of the charges by his stepfather, Scavella still faces a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He was granted $7,500 bail on the firearm charge. The chief magistrate transferred that case to Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux for a trial date to be set.

K. Melvin Munroe represented Scavella and attorney Samantha Miah was the prosecutor.