Man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

An Abaco man arrested after police seized drugs and ammunition during a raid on his home last month has pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney will sentence Fred Smith, 46, of Treasure Cay, Abaco, on March 15. He remains on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending sentencing.

A team of officers went to Smith’s home on January 4 armed with a search warrant.

The officers had to force their way into the home after Smith didn’t let them in after they announced their presence.

During a subsequent search, the officers found 717 pounds of marijuana inside a locked bedroom.

While searching a manhole in the aisle outside the bedroom, the officers discovered 275 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 110 rounds of .223 ammunition; 502 .22 rounds, a rifle magazine and a magazine muzzle.

Smith, who denied charges drug possession with intent to supply, possession of ammunition with intent to supply and possession of a component part of a firearm at his arraignment, changed his pleas on Tuesday.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a gun case that he had pending pending since 2015. In that case, police found Smith with a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

He will also be sentenced in that case on March 15.

Inspector Kendrick Bauld is the prosecutor.