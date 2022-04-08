News

Man rejects plea deal

Artesia Davis
199 1 minute read

A man who is serving time for shooting two police officers after they responded to a domestic dispute in their neighborhood yesterday insisted on going to trial in a case brought by his girlfriend.

David Alexander Cornish is accused of threatening to kill Shevan Taylor and assaulting her with a box cutter in January 2022.

Attorney Ian Cargill told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that Cornish did not want to plead guilty and was insisting on a trial.

Taylor was not present at yesterday’s hearing and the matter was adjourned to May 17.

Cornish was on bail for the attempted murders of Inspector Demetria and ASP Kyle Capron on February 12, 2017.

On February 22, Cornish took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, less the two years and six months he spent on remand before being freed on bail.

The plea agreement requires Cornish to pay each victim $5,000 in compensation within a year of his release from prison.

If Cornish doesn’t pay the money, he will be sentenced to another year in prison.

Mrs. Capron, a police inspector, and her husband, an assistant superintendent, were at home when they went to investigate a domestic disturbance at their neighbor’s home.

They confronted Cornish, who was armed with a shotgun. During the confrontation, Cornish shot Mr. Capron in the chest and his wife in the legs.

However, the officers returned fire and shot Cornish in the legs.

The wounded officers spent nine days in hospital as a result of the shooting.

