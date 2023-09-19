Man remembers brother who died in fiery crash 

The man who died after crashing into a utility pole on Mackey Street early Saturday, causing his vehicle to burst into flames, was Marcus Major, 26, according to his grieving brother, Marcellus Major.

Police reported that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the driver of a blue Nissan Skyline vehicle was traveling south on Mackey Street when he lost control of the vehicle.

Once the blaze was extinguished, Fire Services officials found the charred remains of a human being in the driver’s seat.

The victim’s brother said he crashed as he was on his way home from work. He said he didn’t find out his brother died until Saturday morning when other relatives began offering him condolences.

“I actually didn’t get the news until the next morning. I was so out of the loop. I thought everything was cool and fine, and then one of my cousins had called me sending his condolences,” Major said.

“I went on Facebook and I saw a post that they put up. Everybody is calling me at that point. I just was lost for words that was going on.”

Major, 33, said he spoke with his brother the day before the crash and they had planned to meet up on Sunday for a grill out.

He said while he didn’t know his brother to speed while driving, he is worried that he was speeding before he crashed.

“I know my brother isn’t a [problematic person]. He don’t do problems. He is the most positive person I know. I can’t even see nothing happening to him. I’m still trying to figure this out,” Major said.

“I don’t even know him to be speeding.”

The crash victim worked at the Graycliff Hotel in the cigar department, according to his brother.

“Me and my brother used to talk almost every day about life. Whenever he needed to talk he would come to me,” Major said.

“He was positive, he was kind, well mannered. He had respect for everybody. He’s a hard worker. Everything he wanted he worked for.

“Everybody’s asking the question why, but I can’t question God at these times. I’ve seen so many of my friends get pulled away. I never thought I would have lost my brother this early.”